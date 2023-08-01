11 charged with using stolen identities to steal $4.5M in pandemic assistance

Eleven people from metro Detroit are facing charges related to a $4.5 million pandemic fraud scheme, the feds announced on Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison charged Marcellus Dunham, 23, of Redford, Jaylin Davis, 22, of Detroit, Daniel Holt, 21, Day’on Holt, 22, both of Detroit, Daveontae White, 24, of West Bloomfield, Armani Haller, 22, of Clinton Township, Aaniya Carroll, 22, of Detroit, Laron Stroud, 23, of Detroit, Jaylin Qualls, 23, of Harper Woods, Cheikh Sene, 23, of Southfield, and Deleonte Rogers, 23, of Westland, in connection to the case. Each is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity heft.

According to the U.S. attorney's office, the 11 people used stolen personal identifying information to file fraudulent claims for pandemic unemployment assistance in several states. The feds say they obtained over $4.5 million in government funds over the course of the scheme.

“My office won’t cease our efforts to hold accountable those who used a global pandemic to enrich themselves at the expense of taxpayers,” Ison said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, many people believed they could defraud unemployment programs during the global pandemic and never face the consequences,” said Devin J. Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “This investigation proves the FBI, and our state and federal partners, will continue to investigate and bring these criminals to justice no matter how long it takes.”

Each fo the 11 people face up to 20 years in prison and a mandatory 2-year prison sentence for aggravated identity theft.