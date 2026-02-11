11-year-old boy killed crossing Taylor road sparks mother's call for crosswalk

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Taylor mother is calling for new crosswalks after her 11-year-old son was struck and killed while crossing a busy road near their apartment complex.



Jacob Robinson was hit Tuesday evening while crossing Eureka Road in front of his apartment complex. The honor roll student was walking home from a gas station at Inkster and Eureka when the crash occurred.

"He was smart. Loved sports, loved school. Honor roll student. He was in the leadership program at school," Tonoya Robinson said.

Tonoya Robinson said her son typically used designated crosswalks, making Tuesday's decision to cross elsewhere uncharacteristic.

"He always cross at the light after school and just this one day he decided to cross at the wrong street," Robinson said.

The crash happened on Eureka Road, a high-traffic four-lane road. There is no crosswalk at the location where Jacob was struck in front of their apartment complex.

"I want a cross stop right there — because it's a lot of people, a lot of pedestrians, crossing all the time. Children, teenagers, older people," Robinson said.

Concerned citizen Sarah Marklein said she wrote to the city last June warning that more crosswalks were needed in the area before something tragic happened.

Taylor Mayor Tim Woolley said crosswalks are already located about a quarter-mile west and nearly a half-mile east of where the crash occurred. He expressed uncertainty about installing a crosswalk at that exact location without a traffic light.

"That exact location — to be honest — I don't know if there would be a light put there. That would be the only way a crosswalk would ever be put there," Woolley said.

However, the mayor said he plans to discuss the situation with county officials.

"But it is something that I'll discuss with someone on the county level to see what we can do," Woolley said.

"It's a really sad situation. I'll see some people today — I'm going to the state of the county — and I'll have those conversations, see if we can get some answers, and at least start the discussion about that area," Woolley said.

Police said alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash. The driver remained at the scene and attempted to help Jacob.

City officials are reminding residents to use designated crosswalks for safety.

"Even if it feels like you're walking a distance out of your way, it's always safer to cross at the crosswalk," Commander Tony Neal from the Taylor Police Department said.

Jacob's mother echoed that message while grieving her son's loss.

"Just cross at the cross lights. It's important to cross at the cross light," Robinson said.

The family is raising money for Jacob's funeral costs. To view the GoFundMe, click here.

