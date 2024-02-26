11-year-old Detroit girl dies after drive-by shooting last week, 4th suspect charged

The 11-year-old girl who was shot last week at a home in a drive-by shooting has passed away, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

It comes as prosecutors charged a fourth suspect in the shooting.

According to prosecutors, charges are expected to be amended for the suspects after the girl passed away on Monday morning.

Hershel Lanier Marion, 19, of Detroit, was charged Saturday in the shooting back on Feb. 20. He was charged of nine counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharge in or at a building causing serious impairment and 10 counts of felony firearm. Tahkari Turner, 18, and Nasir Garrett, 20, are also facing the same chargers. Robert Lee Turner, Jr., 19, is charged with one one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of felon in possession of ammunition, two counts of felony firearm, one count of accessory after the fact, and one count of tampering with evidence.

According to police, the suspects opened fire on the home and inside were a 43-year-old woman, 38-year-old man, 18-year-old man, 16-year-old girl, 12-year-old girl, another 11-year-old girl, 8-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl. They did not sustain gunshot wounds.

"Sadly, this tragic event has the worst possible outcome," Detroit Police Chief James White said at a press conference on Friday.

An estimated 23 rounds were fired at the home where 11-year-old Lamara Glenn was sleeping on the couch, and that's when one of the bullets struck Lamara in the head.

It's alleged Marion, Garrett and Tahkari Turner fired the guns in the residence.

“These senseless shootings are even more tragic when innocent people - especially a child is harmed. The evidence will show that the defendants are responsible for this brutal and violent assault. This case is still under investigation, and we expect another potential defendant will be charged,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

