11-year-old shot recovering after being shot on Detroit's west side

DETROIT'S WEST SIDE (WXYZ) — An 11-year-old boy is recovering after being shot inside his home on Detroit's west side.

This happened early Sunday morning at a house on Bramell near Puritan around 2 a.m.

Police tell us that the boy was hit multiple times after someone opened fire, although it's unclear whether shots were fired inside or outside the home. We're told that the boy, who is from Texas and was in town visiting family, is currently in critical condition.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to contact Detroit Police.