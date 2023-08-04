113 Pounds of MDMA seized by Customs and Border Patrol at Blue Water Bridge

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Approximately 113 pounds of MDMA was seized July 25 at the Blue Water Bridge by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Port of Huron.

“Officers were conducting inspections of inbound commercial cargo shipments when vacuum-sealed packages were was discovered, comingled among a shipment of legitimate goods. The contents were identified as MDMA through subsequent testing,” CBP said Friday.

The drugs were seized, and the remainder of the shipment was detained for investigation by Homeland Security Investigations Border Enforcement Security Task Force Port Huron.

“The vigilance and dedication our officers display on a daily basis is showcased in this seizure of illegal drugs, which were prevented from entering our local community” said Acting Port Director Scott Opalka, Area Port of Port Huron.




