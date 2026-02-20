11K plants, $146K & more seized from massive illegal marijuana grow operation in metro Detroit

Michigan State Police investigators busted a massive marijuana grow operation on Friday, seizing drugs, cash, jewelry and guns.

According to MSP, members of the Marijuana & Tobacco Investigation Section executed search warrants at three locations across metro Detroit on Wednesday. It was part of an ongoing investigation.

One of those locations, police say, was a former industrial building that was found to have multiple grow rooms, irrigation systems, cameras and a "clone room" where all of the actively growing plants were derived from.

MSP said this was a multi-million-dollar elaborate operation.

In all, police seized over 11,000 plants in various stages of growth, 41 pounds of dried marijuana flower, eight firearms, Rolex watches, high-value jewelry and $146,000 in cash.

You can see photos below.

WXYZ

WXYZ