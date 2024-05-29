12 arrested as deputies, CBP & FBI raid health spas, residences in Macomb County

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said it raided two residents in Macomb Township and two health spas in the county as part of a human trafficking investigation.

According to the office, the Sheriff's Enforcement Team worked with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the FBI to execute the search warrants.

Officials said the raids were executed at 25 Health Spa in Shelby Township and Healing Plus Spa on Mound Rd. in Sterling Heights.

Six people were taken into custody by the sheriff's office and six others were taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Police did not release any other details.