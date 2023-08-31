Watch Now
12 Mile reopens under I-75, ramps also open after months-long closure

Posted at 5:46 AM, Aug 31, 2023
(WXYZ) — Drivers along I-75 in Madison Heights and Royal Oak can take a huge sigh of relief.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the 11 Mile and 12 Mile ramps to and from southbound I-75 just reopened for the first time in months.

Also, 12 Mile Rd. has reopened under I-75.

Both of those areas were closed due to the I-75 Modernization Project.

The 12 Mile Rd. area under the highway was constructed into a Diverging Diamond Interchange, which is aimed at improving safety and mobility.

Other diverging diamond interchanges are at 14 Mile, Big Beaver and University Dr.

