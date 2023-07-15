12-year-old girl charged for attacking 11-year-old with acid at Detroit park

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 12-year-old girl in connection to the July 9 assault of an 11-year-old girl with acid at a local Detroit park.

“This is an extremely troubling set of allegations. Instant horrible decision making can have lifelong effects on others. There is no excuse for this, “ said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The juvenile has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.

The juvenile suspect was in court Saturday for a preliminary hearing. She was given $10,000/% bond with a tether and was also ordered to not have any contact with the victim or any witnesses.

On July 18 at 1:30 p.m., the juvenile will be back in court for a hearing before Referee Wanda Cal.