11-year-old girl killed on Detroit’s Eastside, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In a “very tragic situation,” Detroit police say, an 11-year-old girl was fatally shot in a home on Goulburn and Collingham on Detroit’s Eastside Saturday night.

DPD received a call on Saturday night at 10:15 pm from a woman, later identified as the grandmother of the victim, who said someone had just shot up the back of the home from the outside and struck her grandchild.

When police and EMS arrived to the scene, they found an 11-year-old girl shot.

Five other children were also inside the home, said DPD Chief White, having a sleepover.

“Investigators will stay on case until they find a suspect, identify them, and take them off the streets,” White said. “Another child shot over some adult nonsense that she had nothing to do with.”

Two adults were also in the home at the time of the fatal shooting.

The investigation is still in the preliminary phase as DPD is still working through the details of the shooting.

The investigation, Chief White says is "wide open” and calls on public to assist with providing any information they may have about the shooting.

Officers are also investigating a shooting incident that happened on a nearby street. No word yet if the two incidents are connected.

