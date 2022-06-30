12-year-old Jordan loves basketball and making creations with Lego blocks

(WXYZ) — In Jordan’s world, dreams can come true. He uses his impressive imagination while playing with toys and building things with Legos. His dream occupation is to become a police officer. Jordan loves sports, especially basketball.

When the hunger pangs hit, Jordan dreams of visiting McDonald’s because, he says, “It’s my favorite place,” and he loves Big Macs. Lions likely fill Jordan’s dreams, too, because they are his favorite animals. Jordan also enjoys looking for bugs and exploring outside,” says one the adults close to him.

Friends occupy a pleasant place in Jordan’s dreams as he likes having fun with them by playing games. When he’s asked what he takes the most pride in, Jordan says earning an award at school. Jordan says his favorite subject in school is math, and his favorite colors are red and blue. When Jordan’s dreams turn to a new forever family, he imagines them going to the zoo together. He adds that getting a family who has pets.

Jordan loves making faces and sharing laughs with others. He’s an affectionate boy who likes hugs and one-on-one attention.

“Jordan is a fun-loving, energetic, affectionate and silly boy who loves animals,” says one of his close adults. “Jordan is a unique, funny, happy and energetic boy.”

Jordan’s new forever family must make sure he receives the services that will help him function at his best. His new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma informed. Jordan would do best in a structured home in which he receives appropriate attention. Jordan also would benefit from being the only child in his new family.

