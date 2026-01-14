13 Michigan golf courses ranked among the best 200 resort courses in the U.S.

(WXYZ) — Michigan is one of the premier golf destinations in the United States, and with more than 600 courses, there are plenty of places to play.

For those looking for a golf resort, Northern Michigan has plenty of those as well.

Earlier this month, Golfweek released its list of the top 200 resort golf courses in the United States. In that list, 13 Michigan courses were included from a variety of different resorts, including Forest Dunes,

Arcadia Bluffs, Boyne, Treetops and more.

According to Golfweek, members of its course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses on 10 criteria and then file a single overall rating.

The 13 courses that made the list are:

No. 27 (tied) - Bluffs Course at Arcadia Bluffs

No. 36 - The Loop Red & Black at Forest Dunes

No. 62 (tied) - Arcadia Bluffs South Course

No. 62 (tied) - Forest Dunes

No. 84 (tied) - Links/Quarry at Bay Harbor

No. 107 (tied) - Stoatin Brae at Gull Lake View Resort

No. 128 (tied) - Tullymore at Tullymore Golf Resort

No. 149 (tied) - Arthur Hills at Boyne Highlands

No. 166 (tied) - Hidden River Golf & Casting Club

No. 171 (tied) - Timber Stone at Pine Mountain Resort

No. 174 (tied) - Signature at Treetops

No. 177 (tied) - St. ives at Tullymore Golf Resort

No. 180 (tied) - Jones Masterpiece at Treetops

Below are the top 10 resort courses in the U.S.

