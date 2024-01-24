Watch Now
13 restaurants and chefs in metro Detroit named James Beard Award semifinalists

It's not just the mouth-watering chicken that keeps people coming back to Baobab Fare in Detroit, it's the two owners' story.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 13:19:20-05

The semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards were announced on Wednesday, and more than a dozen restaurants and chefs in metro Detroit were named on the list.

In all, there are 13 different restaurants or chefs in metro Detroit who are semifinalists.

The James Beard Foundation will announce the finalists for awards on April 3 and then winners will be announced on Monday, June 10 in Chicago.

The Detroit restaurants and chefs that are James Beard Award semifinalists are:

Outstanding Restaurateur

  • Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere - Baobab Fare - Detroit

Outstanding Restaurant

  • Selden Standard - Detroit

Emerging Chef

  • Rocky Coronado - Nepantla - Detroit

Best New Restaurant

  • Alpino - Detroit

Outstanding Bakery

  • Shatila Bakery - Dearborn

Outstanding Hospitality

  • AlTayeb Restaurant - Dearborn

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

  • Folk - Detroit
  • Spencer - Ann Arbor

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

  • Doug Hewitt - Freya - Detroit
  • Ji Hye Kim - Miss Kim - Ann Arbor
  • Dan Klenotic - Bellflower - Ypsilanti
  • Hajime Sato - Sozai - Clawson
  • John Yelinek - Ladder 4 Wine Bar - Detroit

Last year, three chefs were finalists in the Best Chef: Great Lakes category.
Sato was a finalist for outstanding chef, and Spencer was a finalist for outstanding wine and beverages program.

