Watch Now
News

13-year-old charged in fatal stabbing death of 14-year-old in Detroit

Philadelphia Shooting
Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape
Philadelphia Shooting
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 13:59:23-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 13-year-old male resident of Detroit in connection to the the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old male from Southfield.

The 13-year-old juvenile has been charged with second-degree murder.

Detroit police officers responded on July 25 at approximately 9:16 p.m. to Thatcher Street near Burgess Avenue in Detroit due to a reported stabbing.

Related: Detroit police searching for unknown suspect after teen stabbed during basketball game

Once on the scene, DPD officers found the 14-year-old victim lying in the street and suffering from a stab wound to the neck. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS. At the hospital, the victim died from his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Police say the incident stems from a physical altercation during a basketball game between the 13-year-old and the victim. After an escalation by the victim, the 13-year-old produced a weapon and stabbed the victim, police say.

The juvenile is expected to be in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing at Lincoln Hall of Justice before Referee Leslie Graves.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning