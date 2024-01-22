13-year-old son of Auburn Hills police officer in need of heart transplant

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Auburn Hills Police Department is reaching out to the community to help the family of one of their own.

Thirteen-year-old Daniel, the son of an officer, needs a heart transplant.

He was born with congenital heart disease. After several serious surgeries in his young life, the family says their “Heart Warrior” now needs a transplant.

To help with lifelong medical expenses, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

“Our Heart Warrior has already been through so much in his short life. He is incredibly resistant to pain and suffering. Daniel is a tough kid and fights for us and for himself every day. We are so thankful that he is with us, that he is growing up among his brothers, that he loves going to school and enjoys life,” the family said on GoFundMe.

