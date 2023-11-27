13th annual Menorah in the D returns to Detroit’s Campus Martius, Dec. 7

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Now in its 13th year, Menorah in the D has announced the final details of its annual lighting of the 26-foot-tall Detroit Menorah on December 7 at Campus Martius.

The event “brings with it its message of light and warmth just in time for the cold winter months. Just like the Maccabees, Chanukah reminds us that life's darkest moments and greatest challenges can be brightened with steadfast faith and determination,” organizers with Menorah in the D said.

Menorah in the D

Free and open to the public, Menorah in the D is a family-friendly celebration that features:



Strolling street performers, face painting and balloon sculpting,

Marshmallow roasting pits and Hot Soup & Cider

Glow in the dark giveaways, mitzvah station and more

This year, Menorah in the D will honor eight community ‘Lamplighters’ for their tireless work.

If you can’t attend in-person, at-home lamplighter kits, including a Chanukah guide, candles, special lighter, treats, crafts, gelt, postcards and a menorah will be available ahead of the event. The event will also be live streamed online at MenorahintheD.com/zoom.

Reservations are required. Reservations for lamplighter kits are open now. For those that RSVP for Menorah in the D, they will receive $10 off of Jewish Heritage Night.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the Menorah Lighting Ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Campus Martius located at 800 Woodward Avenue in Downtown Detroit.

For more information about Menorah in the D, visit www.menorahinthed.com.