14th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival returns to Eastern Market on Oct. 28

The 14th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival is returning to Eastern Market at the end of October, featuring hundreds of unique beers.

The annual event, put on by the Michigan Brewers Guild, is one of just five annual festivals hosted by the guild and dedicated to Michigan beer produced by its nearly 300 member breweries.

In all, there will be 114 breweries and 600 unique beers in 87 different styles. You can see all of the breweries here.

It takes place Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and tickets are $55 in advance, $65 at the gate if any remain available. You get 15 tasting tokens, each good for a 3-ounce sample. You can buy tokens for 50 cents each. Designated driver tickets are available for $10 at the gate.

This year's event also includes musical entertainment and the singing of the Michigan Beer Fight Song.