14th annual Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive underway, how you can donate

(WXYZ) — To help keep kids across southeastern Michigan who depend on the school cafeteria for reliable meals during the summer fed, the Children’s Hospital of Michigan’s Professional Nurse Council and Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan are kicking off the 14th annual Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive.

It is taking place both virtually and in person at Children’s Hospital of Michigan locations from June 2 through 9, 2023. It is also being sponsored by WNIC 100.3-FM and iHeart Media.

Teams across Children’s Hospital of Michigan and Detroit Medical Center campuses are competing to collect the most cereal.

Community members who want to support the effort can donate online through www.childrensdmc.org/CerealDrive.

You can also drop off boxes of unopened cereal at:

Children's Hospital of Michigan

3901 Beaubien Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48201

June 2 through June 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 9: 8:00 a.m. to noon

Pull up to the circle drive to drop off cereal. The valet will be aware of the drive and bins will be in the lobby for cereal drop-off. To schedule a drop-off or assistance for larger drop-offs, call 313-745-6456.

June 3

Southgate Kroger

16705 Fort Street, Southgate, 48195

8:00 a.m. to noon

June 8

Royal Oak Kroger

2200 Twelve Mile Road, Royal Oak, 48067

6:00 a.m. to noon

Jay Towers and WNIC 100.3-FM will be hosting this event and broadcasting live from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

A healthy cereal typically:



Is low in sugar, with 6 grams or less per serving

Is a maximum 200 calories per serving

Has at least 3 grams of fiber per serving

Contains at least 16 grams of fiber per serving and lists 100% whole grain as the first ingredient

Contains no artificial colors or sweeteners

Examples of healthy choices include:



Kellogg’s Corn Flakes

Kellogg’s Rice Krispies

Kellogg’s Crispix Cereal

General Mills Cheerios

General Mills Kix

General Mills Wheaties

Barbara’s Shredded Wheat

Kashi Honey Sunshine

Quaker Oats

Funds raised through the Cereal Drive’s online donation page will also be used to purchase milk. A Gleaner’s partner United Dairy Industry of Michigan (UDIM) will match each donation dollar-for-dollar – up to 32,000 servings of milk – during the month of June, which is National Dairy Month.

For more information, visit www.childrensdmc.org/CerealDrive