15-year-old Emma loves painting and dreams of owning her own art studio one day

(WXYZ) — This week's Grant Me Hope child is 15-year-old Emma, who would be a natural to host a TV show about arts and crafts.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Emma dreams of owning her own art studio when she gets older, and she loves painting and drawing. As much as she loves art, she also loves Imagine Dragons, according to an adult close to her.

On top of that, she loves playing Monopoly, and her favorite subject in school is English.

“Emma is kind, caring and warm-hearted,” says one of her close adults. “She loves calling you to check how you're doing. Emma enjoys laughing and talking. She tends to make people around her feel happy, cared for and wants to help. She really does deserve a family.”

“Emma craves love and affection and would do well in a home that can provide her with the support, guidance, love and structure she deserves,” says one of the people who knows her best.

Emma would do best with a mom and dad or two female parents. A single female parent with a strong support network also would be considered. Emma’s new forever family needs to make sure she gets the services she needs to function at her best.

To learn more about Emma, visit the MARE site