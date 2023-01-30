15-year-old girl missing in Ann Arbor, family and police outline the suspicious details

With tears in their eyes Anthony Lopez, Michael Sugano, and John Davidson all sat together on a family couch to talk about their missing 15-year-old sister and daughter, Adriana Davidson.

John Davidson told 7 Action News he last heard from his daughter, who they call "Addy," when she left to take Ann Arbor public bus, "The Ride."

When Addy didn't come home Friday afternoon he called and texted her, she always responds to him, but Friday she didn't.

"We’re going on what? Day 2 now? This is not my daughter," said Davidson.

Davidson said when Addy didn't respond to him Friday afternoon he began to worry, he called her friends and went to her school but she was nowhere to be found.

By midnight Friday, when he still couldn't find her, he reached out to Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department.

Derrick Jackson, Director of Community Engagement with Washtenaw Sheriff's Office told 7 Action News, "There’s definitely some suspicious pieces to this."

Jackson said by using public bus video the sheriff's office was able to discover that Addy did come to school Friday morning, but she left soon after, friends say she wasn't feeling well.

According to Jackson the bus video then shows Addy coming back to school again around noon on Friday, she never went inside and that's the last time she was seen.

When asked if they have any idea where she went, Jackson replied, "We have no idea at this point, so that’s why we’re asking for the public’s help."

One of Addy's best friends told Addy's brother, Anthony Lopez, that she saw Addy leaving school Friday.

She told Lopez she texted Addy and shared the screenshot of the text with Lopez.

Lopez told 7 Action News; "The text messages between her and her friend are time stamped at 12:26 p.m. where she had texted my sister saying 'You straight?' and then Addy responded saying 'No.'"

This text is the last anyone has heard from Addy.

You can read the text for yourself in the video above, it implies that Addy was tired, she never responds after her friend asks "Wym?"

Addy's cell phone was allegedly found Friday afternoon on the Pioneer High School tennis courts by a student who then gave the phone to Addy's best friend.

The phone is now in police custody.

The phone being left behind is a large concern for both family and the sheriff's office.

When asked if he suspects foul play, John Davidson said, "I do."

Lopez said, "When I found out that Addy was potentially missing, I knew right away she didn’t run away. The red flag for me was the phone."

Jackson said, "What teenage girl just wanders off and leaves her phone and doesn’t contact someone?"

According to Jackson Addy was last seen Friday at noon wearing a green coat, black Ugg boots, and clear framed glasses.

Family spent all of Sunday handing out missing person flyers of the 15-year-old throughout Ann Arbor.

If you know anything you're asked to call Washtenaw Sheriff's Anonymous Tip Line at 734-973-7711, or Washtenaw Sheriff's Dispatch at 734-994-2911.

You can also contact Anthony Lopez at aalopez@umich.edu.

"I know that wherever she’s at, she’s not there willingly," said Lopez.

"Just please come home," said father John Davidson.