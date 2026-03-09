15-year-old on ATV killed in crash in Redford Township

REDFORD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 15-year-old riding an ATV is dead after getting involved on a crash in Redford Township on Sunday night, police tell us.

The crash happened at 8 p.m. on 6 Mile and Kinloch.

Authorities say that the teen was stopped on the ATV at that intersection when the driver of a vehicle heading westbound on 6 Mile struck the ATV.

The 15-year-old, who police noted was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Jacob Vance at jvance@redfordpd.org or 313-387-2561 in the Redford Police Traffic Bureau.