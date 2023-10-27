15-year-old shot at park on Detroit's east side, in stable condition

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in a park near Denby High School on Detroit’s east side Thursday evening.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at Skinner Playfield on Kelly Road near Morang Avenue. The park is next to the high school.

According to police, someone fired gunshots and the teen was hit in the leg area. He was privately taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Suspect information has not yet been released including if any arrests have been made.

The Detroit Police Department's Gang Intelligence Unit was at the scene. Additional officers will be inside Denby High School on Friday, police said.

7 Action News will provide more details when we learn more.