Watch Now
News

Suspect in custody after teen injured in Westland hit-and-run on way to school

Georgetown football player reportedly arrested in Georgia for D.C. murder
KRIS file photo.
FILE photo
Georgetown football player reportedly arrested in Georgia for D.C. murder
Posted at 1:18 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 15:05:25-05

(WXYZ) — Westland police say a suspect is now in custody after a 15-year-old John Glenn High School student was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday morning.

Police say the teen was struck while walking to school around 6:46 a.m. near Newburgh and Marquette.

Officials say the vehicle was a dark-colored compact SUV-style vehicle. The driver reportedly ran a red light and struck her before leaving the scene continuing southbound on Newburgh.

The teen is at a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600. 

Police say the Wayne Westland School District has a crisis team available at the high school to offer support. 

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website