$15K reward offered for information & arrest in murder of Samantha Woll

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $15,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest for the murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll.

Woll, 40, was president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She was found dead outside her Detroit home Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding, though investigators believe the attack occurred inside.

A suspect was arrested on Nov. 11, according to police, but on Nov. 13, the suspect was released from custody, according to the suspect's attorney.

In a statement Tuesday, the Detroit Police Department released a statement that said: “The homicide investigation into Samantha Woll's tragic murder is ongoing. Despite recent developments, the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit remains committed to presenting a comprehensive set of facts for submission to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. This crime reflects a common challenge in our line of work, when an arrest is made as the investigation unfolds. We appeal to the community for any information and appreciate your patience as investigators thoroughly examine every aspect of this case. Our heartfelt thoughts remain with Ms. Woll's loved ones."

Questions remain in Samantha Woll's murder

No charges have been issued in the case, and the suspect who was released has not been publicly identified.

Detroit Police Department Chief James White said investigators ruled out anti-Semitism.

Rabbi Asher Lopatin told 7 Action News, “What an incredible, wonderful person she was.”

He's the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC, where Woll served as a board member. Lopatin said despite the suspect’s release, he’s glad to see the efforts being made by police.

“They brought in someone, but we do want justice. We don’t want them to arrest someone who didn’t do it. So, you know, there’s something about our justice system that it’s thorough. So, it’s ups and downs, and it’s frustrating. But I’m glad they’re being careful and they’re doing what they can do," he said.

“If I’m him, I’m nervous," said Steve Dolunt, a former DPD assistant chief.

He said he believes investigators are closing in as the search for hard evidence continues.

