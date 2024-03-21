16-year-old Charlie enjoys drawing, anime, listening to music and doing hands-on activities

(WXYZ) — “Victoria, or “V,” is 16 years old and goes by Charlie and prefers the pronouns they and them.

Charlie says they enjoy drawing and anime, listening to music, shopping, and doing hands-on activities.

“Charlie is very interested in woodworking and would like to build houses for homeless people when they grow up,” says one of their close adults.

They also enjoy gardening. Takis are their favorite snack and their favorite animal is the iguana.

Charlie's three wishes are: “to be a normal teen, have my phone and have a family.”

“Charlie is very kind, thoughtful, caring and friendly,” says a close adult. “Charlie opens up to talk to adults quickly and likes to talk about their interests. Charlie is easy to talk to and kind during conversations. Charlie has demonstrated the ability to make connections, and they want to do well and be successful.”

Charlie also needs a family who will be open to letting them explore who they are and support them no matter what.

Charlie would do best with a single female parent, two female parents or a mom and dad. Their new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma informed. Charlie also would do best as the only child in the home. Their new family needs to be open to letting Charlie maintain their sibling relationships.

For more information on Charlie, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can also learn more on our Grant Me Hope page.

