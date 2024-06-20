16-year-old Heather enjoys swimming, bowling and eating at restaurants

Our Grant Me Hope child for this week is 16-year-old Heather.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), Heather enjoys swimming, bowling, listening to music, and eating at restaurants.

One of her favorite movies is "Space Jam" — she also likes watching shows Rugrats and Daffy Duck. Heather told MARE she looks forward to spending time with her future forever family and playing together.

She's described as sweet, sassy, outgoing and loving.

MARE says Heather would do best with two parents who can give her one-on-one attention, and being an only child. They should also be experienced with services and be trauma informed.

For more information on Heather, visit the MARE websiteand view a list of waiting children there, or on our Grant Me Hope page.

