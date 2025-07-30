18-year-old pleads guilty in murder of Oakland County Detective Bradley Reckling

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A teen pleaded guilty Tuesday in the shooting death of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bradley Reckling.

Reckling was fatally shot three times while undercover in June 2024.

Previous coverage: Slain detective, who leaves behind wife, children, had 'uncanny ability' to be the best at anything he did

Slain detective, who leaves behind wife, children, had 'uncanny ability' to be the best at anything he did

Raymone Debose,18, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of a police officer and felony firearm, according to the Wayne County prosecutor.

We're told the defense and prosecutors have agreed to a sentence of 35 to 60 years in prison.

Previous coverage: 3 teens charged in connection to murder of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Reckling

3 teens charged in connection to murder of Oakland County deputy Brad Reckling

Two other teens charged in connection to the case already pleaded guilty to other crimes including conducting a criminal enterprise tied to stolen vehicles.

