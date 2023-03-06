18K fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone seized in Oakland County drug bust arrest

(WXYZ) — Sterling Heights police arrested a man they say was selling fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone, imprinted with the 'M30' label.

Police say the investigation extended across Macomb and Oakland counties.

After a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s home in Pontiac in late February, 18,000 pills of disguised fentanyl pills were recovered, police said.

“These pills had the strength to kill a single person with just one dose,” said Sterling Heights Police Lt. Mario Bastianelli in a press release.

Sterling Heights police say the drugs had a street value of $450,000.

Miguel Ángel Rosario-Nieves, 31, was arrested and arraigned in the case. He was given a $500,000 bond.

“Due to the outstanding and diligent work by our undercover officers, there is no doubt that thousands of lives were saved by this arrest and the recovery of these fake oxycodone pills. The Sterling Heights Police Department prides itself on protecting our community and arresting people like Mr. Rosario-Nieves who choose to poison our society for monetary gain,” said Lt. Bastianelli.

