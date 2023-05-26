Watch Now
19-year-old charged in fatal Walled Lake hit-and-run now facing child porn charges

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 19-year-old charged in connection with a fatal March hit-and-run crash is now facing new charges related to that crash, as well as 10 counts of child sexual abuse material.

In connection with the crash that killed a 13-year-old girl and injured her sister, Gavin Kassab has now been charged with manslaughter and reckless driving causing death. Kassab was reportedly a passenger in the car, which was being driven by a 16-year-old who has also been charged in the case. The charges are in addition to first-degree fleeing and eluding causing death and two counts of second-degree fleeing and eluding.

The child sexual abuse material charges are in connection with allegations that in 2022, a then-18-year-old Kassab sent a 16-year-old victim and her parents harassing messages and links to explicit videos of the victim. Kassab also allegedly livestreamed explicit videos of the victim to his Instagram account.

In that case, Kassab has been charged with two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity distributing or promoting, and five counts of using computers to commit a crime.

Kassab is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $1.5 million total bond in connection with both cases.

