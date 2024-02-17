19-year-old woman fatally shot at hotel in Canton, police say

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Canton say they are investigating a homicide that happened at a hotel Friday night.

It happened around 9:35 p.m. at the Comfort Suites on Haggerty Road near Ford Road.

A 19-year-old woman died after being shot, the Canton Police Department said. They are working to notify family members

Police said a male was arrested at a hospital nearby after being involved in a pedestrian crash that required medical treatment. They believe both incidents are connected and are continuing to investigate.

Police say there is no known threat to the public.