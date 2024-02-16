$1M Mega Millions prize in Southfield remains unclaimed with 1 month until deadline

The Michigan Lottery said a winner of a $1 million Mega Millions prize last year has just one month left to claim their prize.

The winning ticket from the March 17, 2023 drawing was sold at the CVS Pharmacy at 18130 W. 10 Mile Rd. in Southfield.

It matched all five white balls drawn – 26-28-29-39-49.

Mega Millions tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. Since March 17 is a Sunday, the prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on March 15.

If it isn't claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state's School Aid Fund.

The winner should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.