1st class of Ukraine fighters finishes advanced US training

ABOARD A US MILITARY AIRCRAFT (AP) — The Pentagon says the first class of 635 Ukrainian fighters has finished a five-week advanced U.S. training course in Germany on sophisticated combat skills and armored vehicles that will be critical in the coming spring offensive against the Russians.

Pentagon press secrertary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder says the second group of about 710 Ukrainian troops has arrived at the Grafenwoehr training area.

The completion of the first class coincided with a visit to the base by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, giving him his first chance to see Ukrainian soldiers training there.