1st-ever 270-degree ScreenX theater in Michigan coming to MJR Waterford this summer

Michigan-based MJR Theatres is bringing the first-ever 270-degree ScreenX theater to Michigan this summer.

According to MJR, their location in Waterford will get the ScreenX theater, and it will be open in time for the new film "Twisters" which arrives in theatres on July 19.

ScreenX is from CJ 4DPLEX, which is the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies.

It's the world's first multi-projection cinema that extends screens onto the side walls of the auditorium, giving fans a 270-degree viewing adventure.

“We are thrilled to bring ScreenX to our MJR Waterford Cinema location and to be the first cinema in Michigan to offer this groundbreaking technology," said Joel Kincaid, Vice President of Operations for MJR Theatres. “Our commitment to enhancing the movie-going experience is unwavering, and the introduction of ScreenX reflects our dedication to delivering the latest and most exciting advancements in cinema. We can't wait for our guests to experience movies in a whole new way."

It will feature a Barco Laser projector that delivers superior images, exceptional brightness and more.

“Partnering with MJR Theatres to introduce ScreenX to Michigan is an exciting milestone for CJ 4DPLEX,” added Don Savant, President & CEO, CJ 4DPLEX America. “We are confident that Michigan moviegoers will be captivated by the enhanced storytelling and dynamic 270-degree differentiated experience that only ScreenX can provide.”

The screening room will have fully-powered reclining chairs, with select rows offering VIP seats.