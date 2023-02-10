Watch Now
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer

FILE - This combination of images provided by the Memphis Police Department shows, from top row from left, officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, bottom row from left, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. Documents released Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, provided a scathing account of what authorities called the “blatantly unprofessional” conduct of these five officers involved in the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop last month — including new revelations about how Haley took and shared pictures of the bloodied victim. The five officers have all been fired and charged with second-degree murder. (Memphis Police Department via AP, File)
Posted at 2:00 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 14:05:56-05

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Before Demetrius Haley pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on Jan. 7, the officer was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate at the Shelby County jail.

The 2015 incident was so disturbing, 34 other inmates signed a letter to the corrections director.

The warning from dozens of inmates is the clearest indication yet that one of the officers who took part in the violent beating of Nichols had an incident in his past that should have raised concerns before he was hired as a police officer.

