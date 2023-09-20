2/3 of young Michiganders see themselves living here in 10 years, poll finds

Nearly two-thirds of young Michiganders in the state say they see themselves living here 10 years from now, according to a new statewide poll from the Detroit Regional Chamber and Business Leaders of Michigan.

The poll, which was done by the Glengariff Group, found 64.3% of Michiganders aged 18-29 see themselves living in Michigan 10 years from now.

The poll also found that priorities for those people included having better social policies, better infrastructure and a diversified economy.

According to the poll, 60.2% of people said gun policies like red flag laws and background checks are important to where they live, 47.8% said protection of LGBTQ+ rights are important and 73.5% say racial equality is important to deciding to where they live.

Other fundamentals that were at the top of mind, according to those surveyed, including the cost of housing and rent, low crime rates, availability of higher education and job training and more.

The findings come as the state tries to keep young people in Michigan instead of losing them to other states.

Earlier this summer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer created the Growing Michigan Together Council with the focus on population growth in the state, attracting and retaining talent, improving education and upgrading and modernizing transportation.

According to the Detroit Regional Chamber, Michigan is losing 8,000 working-age adults (ages 18-64) to other communities.

“Three things are clear from this survey that policymakers would be wise to heed: 1) young persons want the same fundamentals all Michigan residents do – solid infrastructure, safe communities, good education, and such, 2) economic opportunity is central to keeping and attracting young professionals, including careers in growing industries with competitive salaries, and 3) a state’s social policies matter – a strong majority of respondents report that states with welcoming policies and that protect individual rights are more attractive,” Detroit Regional Chamber President and CEO Sandy K. Baruah said in a statement. “For Michigan to grow its population – especially young professionals – Republican and Democrat policymakers will need to work together as neither party is fully addressing this critical demographic.”

“Talent drives competitiveness now more than ever. If we hope to be a winner in retaining young talent, we’ll need to offer strong job opportunities, safe and vibrant communities, and an affordable quality of life,” said Business Leaders of Michigan President and CEO Jeff Donofrio added in a statement.. “No one political party or group can solve the problem on their own; we have to put aside our individual interests and focus on growing Michigan together.”