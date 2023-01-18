Watch Now
$2.5M federal grant awarded to improve Mound Road Industrial Corridor

Posted at 10:57 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 11:04:41-05

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wednesday, U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel announced the county has been awarded $2.5 million in federal funding for the completion of the Mound Road/Detroit Arsenal Connector Project.

"These resources will be used for planning and final design of the project, which will strengthen a corridor that’s home to the Detroit Arsenal, General Motors Tech Center, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems, as well as Stellantis and Ford plants up and down the corridor and a massive supply base and supporting industry," Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) said in a press release Wednesday.

The project is located along 5 miles of the 8-lane Mound Road Industrial Corridor in Warren and Sterling Heights. The corridor consists of more than 200,000 jobs at more than 70 major employers, and produces more than $8 billion in revenue.

"These new federal funds build on a previous $98 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to revamp Mound Road, which Peters strongly supported and advocated for – including directly in conversations with the former Secretary of Transportation," Senator Peters said.

