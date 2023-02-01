2.5 million pounds of Conagra Brands canned meat recalled

(WXYZ) — Nearly 2.6 million pounds of Conagra Brands canned meat and poultry products are being recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.

According to the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, about 2,581,816 pounds from Iowa-based Conagra Brands have been recalled due to a packaging defect.

The Vienna sausages and other products may become contaminated without showing any obvious signs of it.

FSIS says Conagra Brands notified them that there were spoiled and leaking cans at a warehouse. The investigation then revealed the cans may have been damaged, though that may not be apparent to consumers.

The products were made between Dec. 12, 2022 and Jan. 13, 2023. The establishment number on the recalled cans is P4247.

People are being advised to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

No illnesses have been linked to the products, FSIS said. Anyone who thinks they may have become ill after consuming the products should contact their doctor.

A list of the products can be found on FSIS’s website.