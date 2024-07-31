2 arrested following death of 6-year-old boy in Madison Heights

(WXYZ) — Madison Heights police say they are investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy.

Police say they were called to a mobile home community in the 25000 block of Dequindre on July 30 on a report of a boy not breathing.

When they arrived, they reportedly found the child unresponsive with physical injuries. Police say he was transported to a local hospital and then to Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to Madison Heights police, two people have been arrested in connection to his death.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to call Detective Lieutenant Koehler at 248- 837-2732 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

