2 arrested in Harper Woods, linked to violent carjacking in Detroit

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two fugitives were arrested in Harper Woods Thursday in connection to a violent carjacking in Detroit.

The arrest happened on Kenosha Street near Lansdowne Avenue.

Michigan State Police, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Detroit Police Department surrounded the home, demanding the pair walk out with their hands up.

Law enforcement on scene say the two could be connected to more than one. Officers also confiscated several guns from inside the home and at least one car.

7 Action News is still working to learn what car thefts the pair are linked to, but a Wayne County deputy told us Thursday efforts are apart of a larger operation to curb car thefts in Detroit.

A member of the Fugitive Apprehension Services Team told 7 Action News people can expect to see more arrests as the city cracks down on car crimes.