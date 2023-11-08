2 charged in deadly crash where cars street racing hit a car doing donuts

Two teens have been charged in connection to a deadly street racing crash that killed a man earlier this year.

Jack Pickett, 18, from Jackson, and Kody Johnson, 19, from Waterford Township, are both charged with reckless driving causing death and drag racing.

It stems from an incident on March 30 where two cars were street racing when they hit a third car that was doing donuts.

Deputies say Johnson was driving a 2016 Ford Focus and Pickett was driving a Nissan 350Z when their cars hit a Dodge Challenger driven by a 24-year-old St. Clair Shores man. That 24-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and later died from his injuries.

Police say the Challenger was reported stolen out of Toledo and was hit by the Focus and then the Nissan at high speeds.

Video was posted to social media showing the high-speed crash.

“The death in this incident occurred because of reckless behavior and was completely avoidable,” stated Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “Drag racing is a crime, and it puts the lives of drivers, passengers, and innocent bystanders at risk. We will hold those who engage in such behavior accountable.”

