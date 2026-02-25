2 charged in murder of teen near Proud Lake in Commerce Township

(WXYZ) — Two men were arraigned on Wednesday in connection with what police called the "senseless and brutal" murder of a 19-year-old man found shot to death earlier this month.

Dshaun Omar Hatton-Street, 19, from Romulus, and Stephan Larryl Shaw, 19, from Taylor, are each charged with open murder and felony firearm in the case.

Investigators say a park attendee found the body of Andre Avant Jr. from Inkster near the Proud Lake boat launch in Commerce Township on Feb. 16.

Watch our latest report from Ryan Marshall

3 arrested after man shot & killed near Proud Lake in Commerce Township, expected to be arraigned today

An autopsy confirms that the man was shot and killed.

Over the weekend, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said three people were arrested, adding the victim and suspects did not know each other. In an update on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said two were charged and the third person has since been released.

Investigators say that two suspects are from Romulus and one is from Taylor. Two were arrested in Romulus this weekend, while one suspect was arrested in Garden City after trying to get away.

We talked to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard for more answers.

WXYZ

"We had a combined effort of our computer crimes, Commerce Township detective unit, special investigation unit," Bouchard said. “This is highly unusual for that community and area. Commerce Township is typically a quiet community, like many. Once we had taken three individuals into custody, I wanted to get that info out. It was very targeted, and we don’t believe it was related at all to the community.”