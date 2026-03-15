2 dead, 1 arrested after police chase and crash in Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people are dead, and one person has been arrested after a police chase and crash in Clinton Township that police tell us happened over the weekend.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, authorities attempted to pull over a car driving at a high rate of speed on southbound Gratiot Avenue near Quinn Road. We're told the driver of that car started going faster when police lights were activated.

After a pursuit, the driver of the car ultimately crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and 14 Mile.

We're told that two people in the other vehicle were killed in the crash. One of those people was a 25-year-old Southfield man; the other has not been formally identified.

After the crash, the driver of the car that police say caused the incident, a 54-year-old Sterling Heights man, was arrested, with an arraignment pending.