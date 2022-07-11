HARPER WOODS, MI (WXYZ) — Two people are dead and another victim is injured following a barricaded gunman standoff in Harper Woods.

The barricade took place Sunday night after a domestic dispute between a couple, police say.

According to police, the incident happened at the 20600 block of Kenosha near Sanilac.

The suspect, allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and father, killing them. The suspect also stabbed his mother, but she was able to escape with her one-year-old grandchild.

A neighbor, Ruth Tabone, was able to help them.

"I was in the process of leaving the house and my neighbor from across the street had stumbled into my driveway asking me to call 911. Well, demanding I call 911. And I originally thought she got jumped because of the blood on her and then upon further, I noticed there was a knife in her back. And I asked her who did this. Eventually, she was able to tell me her son did it and that he was stabbing everybody in the house," Tabone said.

Police ended up breaching the home and the suspect crawled out and surrendered. When officers went inside the home, they found the dead bodies of the father and girlfriend.

Right now the suspect's mother's condition is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information comes in.