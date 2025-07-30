DETROIT (WXYZ) — 2 people are dead, and 2 people have been hospitalized after a driver crashed a car into a building on Detroit's east side.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

2 dead, 2 hospitalized after car crashes into building on Detroit's east side

"Our thoughts and prayers goes out to friends and family," said Larry Williams, a friend of the two people who died.

Williams and family members have identified the two who died in the crash as Joshaunda Scott and Catone Scott.

According to Williams, Joshaunda Scott and Catone Scott were siblings.

“It’s unfortunate, they’re going to be missed by everybody, they loved their family," said Williams.

Watch the video report from Ryan Marshall below

Police responded to the crash around 1:45 a.m. on Gratiot and French. When they arrived at the scene, they saw that the car had crashed into Nationalwide Furniture Warehouse, located on the 10000 block of Gratiot.

Police tell us that two people, both adults, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two adults were hospitalized as well; the driver is in critical condition, while the other is in stable condition.

We're told the driver of the car is in police custody.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling at a high speed before the crash.

The Detroit Police Fatal Squad is leading the investigation; anyone with more info can call them at 313-596-1462 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.