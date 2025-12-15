3 dead, 2 hospitalized in house fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people are dead, and three people have been transported to the hospital after a fire early Monday morning at a home on Detroit's west side, according to a Detroit Fire Department spokesperson.

The fire happened at a home in the 19000 block of Wildemere just after 6 a.m., with firefighters responding to the home five minutes later, officials say. As of 7:30 a.m., the house was still smoking from one of the windows.

Officials say two adults were trapped inside the home and firefighters were unable to rescue them due to a large number of items inside. Deputy Chief Lorenzo Robertson said that a line could not be advanced due to the clutter inside the home. Fire officials were unable to determine the age and gender of those victims.

"It becomes challenging, and it's something we're trained to do, obstacles are obstacles," Dep. Chief Robertson said. "We can get around them for the most part, sometimes it just slows us down. We got around it, it just slows us down, and as we know, time is critical in this instance."

Three people were transported to the hospital in this fire: a teenage girl and an elderly woman inside the home at the time of the fire, and an adult male who was outside of the home when the fire occurred. We're told that the teen died on the way to the hospital. According to Detroit Fire, the elderly woman is in critical condition, and the man is expected to make a full recovery.

A neighbor who didn't want to share her name said she talked to the family "once in a blue moon," including on Halloween.

"When I came outside, it was chaos," the neighbor told us. "I thought it was a car accident, but when I came out, it ended up being a fire...(I saw) people running, and bringing people out. So I saw three people being pulled out and they came and rushed them off."

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.