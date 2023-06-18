Watch Now
News

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival

Philadelphia Shooting
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - Generic image of police tape in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Shooting
Posted at 9:31 AM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 09:31:00-04

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and three were injured in a shooting near a Washington state campground area hosting a music festival.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the camping area near the small city of George, 149 miles east of Seattle.

The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival posted a tweet saying Sunday's concert was canceled.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the incident took place in the campgrounds on the opposite side of the concert stages.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning