2 dead after crash involving ambulance on I-75 in Detroit

Two people are dead after a cash involving an ambulance along I-75 in Detroit early Sunday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, a private ambulance stopped to check on a one-car crash on northbound I-75 near Caniff around 2:15 a.m.

While the EMS driver was helping a crash victim, a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old from Washington Township spun out and hit both the vehicle driver and the EMS driver.

The driver of the first crash, a 36-year-old from Oak Park, was pronounced dead at the scene. The EMS driver, a 38-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are still investigating.

“The Move Over law saves lives.” said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement. “If you see an emergency vehicle with its lights on, slow down 10mph below the speed limit and move over. It really is that simple. Our prayers go out to both families dealing with this tragedy.”

