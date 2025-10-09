2 dead in apparent murder-suicide on Detroit's west side

DETROIT — Two people are dead after a shooting on Detroit's west side early Thursday morning, police tell us.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department said that this shooting, which happened at a home near 8 Mile and Wyoming, appears to be a murder-suicide, with a 20-year-old grandson shooting and killing his grandmother before turning the gun on himself at a home on 8 Mile and Wyoming.

Medical examiners arrived to the scene around 7:30 this morning. A police chaplain was on the scene, talking to family outside the home. Police say they are still trying to figure out what led up to the double shooting.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family for this tragic incident," that spokesperson told us.

