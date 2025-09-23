2 dead after multiple vehicles catch fire in freeway crash in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people are dead after a crash on I-96, where both vehicles caught fire, the Novi Police Department said.

Video of the aftermath of the crash from our 6 a.m. newscast, and an alternate route to take

2 dead after multiple vehicles catch fire in freeway crash on I-96 in Novi

Crash on eastbound I-96 at Beck

We're told the crash happened around 2 a.m. on eastbound I-96 near Beck Road.

Investigators say that a vehicle had stopped on the road for vehicle issues when another driver crashed into that vehicle.

Both drivers passed away in the crash, officials say.

This area of the freeway has since reopened.