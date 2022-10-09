2 dead after overnight shooting on city's westside

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight.

Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning.

Just before 4:00 a.m., police say they found a woman, who has not yet been identified, inside a GMC Envoy. Police say the woman had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A short distance from the woman's body, officers say they found a man who had also been fatally shot.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots ring out overnight and what appeared to be a car speeding off shortly after. They say the intersection typically remains quiet so, waking up to dozens of squad cars was alarming. They say they're especially concerned for kids who live in the neighborhood.

"It's disappointing. It's heart wrenching. It's tiresome," said Roxanne Gibson who lives in the area. "It's like everybody is getting numb to death around here and it's ridiculous. It's still life."

On Sunday, police did not have information on the relationship between the two victims. The investigation is ongoing.